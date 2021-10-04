Bond Co-Stars Daniel Craig & Rami Malek Kiss and Tell, Plus: Would Craig Ever Return as 007?

Getty Images

James Bond is back! After the pandemic delayed the film’s opening, “No Time to Die” finally hits theaters October 8.

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst was with Bond himself, Daniel Craig, along with co-star Rami Malek, who plays the latest villain in the franchise.

The film marks Daniel’s fifth turn as Bond and his final 007 movie. He told Cheslie, “I'm going to miss working with people like this because that's what really gets me up in the morning and makes my day fly… Genuinely, on this movie, I was having to pinch myself every time I came on set… location-wise, set-wise, actor-wise, it was all just amazing.” He went on, “I won't miss anything bad because they're just outweighed by the good stuff.”

Cheslie asked, “After years of this, do you think you're ever going to drink a martini or wear a tuxedo again?”

He told her, “Oh, I'm sure. Yeah. I can't think why I wouldn't drink a martini. The tuxedo I'm not so sure about. There'll be some penguin event I need to go to in the future that I'll have to put one on.”

Rami told a story on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” about sharing a kiss with Daniel after working on a difficult scene.

Cheslie asked about it, causing Daniel and Rami to banter a little! Daniel said to Rami, “You can take this on now,” but Rami insisted, “Own your own story.” Daniel smiled, saying, “Exactly… Every scene we kissed,” with Rami teasing, “Yeah, throw that out there.”

Cheslie asked, “Rami, was Daniel a good kisser?” to which Rami replied, “Softest lips in the world! Moving on!”

Moving on, Cheslie said, “Rami, you've said… before, you dropped lines acting opposite Daniel Craig because you were so intimidated.”

Daniel said, “No, he wasn't. He was never intimidated. He's such a consummate professional.” He added, “I got on set and I was like... I breathed a big sigh of relief because all I got in front of me is somebody who knows exactly what they're doing and do it really, really well and that cuts my job in half.”

Rami shared, “When you see him as 007 for the first time… I've only known it from being an audience member, so to see it right up-close-and-personal… there's no doubt there's a visceral hit… Of course I was taken aback, but then immediately you just gotta bring it.”



But don’t expect Daniel to bring it as Bond ever again. Cheslie pointed out, “Sean Connery came back eventually. Do you think that's a possibility for you?”

Daniel said, “What's the name of the movie he came back with? ‘Never Say Never Again.’”

Rami quipped, “Sharp, sharp, sharp.”

But teasing aside, Craig put any chance of reprising the role to rest, saying, “Not a chance in hell.”