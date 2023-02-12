Megan Fox Hints at Machine Gun Kelly Breakup — Is it Over? The Clues

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands

Is it over between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly?

The actress dropped a major hint Sunday, uploading an Instagram post with telltale lyrics from Beyoncé's "Lemonade" album.

Along with posting photos and a video of herself burning an envelope, she wrote, "You can taste the dishonesty / It's all over your breath." The lyrics are from Bey's "Pray You Catch Me."

When a commenter theorized that MGK had cheated on her, possibly with Sophie, perhaps referring to guitarist Sophie Lloyd, Megan replied it could have been her — implying it was someone — and wrote, "Maybe I got with Sophie."

Even more dramatically, Fox, 36, removed all photos and videos of herself with MGK, 32, from her Instagram, including their engagement announcement. She even unfollowed her now ex-(?) fiancé.

Pettiness-seeking fans pointed out that Fox, who follows almost no one on IG, has suddenly begun following Eminem, 50. MGK and Eminem have been famously feuding for over 10 years, ever since MGK tweeted about Em's daughter, Hailie Jade, who was under 18 at the time.

The two artists have traded diss tracks ever since.

Shortly after all this drama, Fox apparently deleted her Instagram page entirely!

MGK, for his part, still follows Megan, and still displays photos of the couple.