Megan Fox Returns to Instagram, Denies 'Third Party Interference' in Rumored MGK Breakup

Megan Fox has come roaring back to Instagram — and she's denying some of the rumors swirling around her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox took to Instagram Sunday to inform her 21 million followers, "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind."

This seems to swat down rampant rumors that MGK had been unfaithful, and that Megan had found texts to prove it.

"That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons," she added for good measure.

"You need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now," she insisted, clearly referring to fan-fueled speculation that MGK might have cheated with guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

Are they still together?

On Valentine’s Day, the two were spotted leaving his Encino, California, home in the same car.

While MGK was behind the wheel, Megan rode shotgun in his Escalade.

The night before, the passionate pair were seen leaving a counseling office together, in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

They left in separate cars after more than two hours inside the building.

People recently reported that they two “had a fight over the weekend,” which made Fox “very upset” with MGK.