What Split? Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Together on Valentine’s Day

Getty Images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been the subjects of split rumors as of late, but it looks like they are still together!

On Tuesday, which was also Valentine’s Day, the two were spotted leaving his Encino, California, home in the same car.

Backgrid

While Machine was behind the wheel, Megan rode shotgun in his Escalade.

The night before, Megan and MGK were seen leaving a counseling office together, in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

They left in separate cars after more than two hours inside the building.

People recently reported that they two “had a fight over the weekend,” which made Fox “very upset” with MGK.

An insider added, “They haven't officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off. They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time."

Just hours before Megan uploaded an Instagram post with lyrics from Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” album, they were spotted leaving Drake’s Super Bowl party at Hanger 1 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Though they were seen holding hands leaving the party, it appears things went south afterwards.

Along with posting the lyrics, Fox, 36, removed all photos and videos of herself with MGK, 32, from her Instagram, including their engagement announcement. She even unfollowed him.

Pettiness-seeking fans pointed out that Fox, who follows almost no one on IG, suddenly began following Eminem, 50. MGK and Eminem have been famously feuding for over 10 years, ever since MGK tweeted about Em's daughter, Hailie Jade, who was under 18 at the time.

The two artists have traded diss tracks ever since.

Shortly after all this drama, Fox apparently deleted her Instagram page entirely!