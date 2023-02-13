Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s Rumored Split: What May Have Caused It?

On Sunday, Megan Fox sparked split rumors with Machine Gun Kelly after she uploaded an Instagram post with lyrics from Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” album.

Now, a source is revealing what may have led to the rumors.

The source told People magazine that the two “had a fight over the weekend,” which made Fox “very upset” with MGK.

The insider added, “They haven't officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off. They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time."

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were last seen together at Drake’s Super Bowl party at Hanger 1 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Though they were seen holding hands leaving the party, it appears things went south afterwards.

Along with posting the lyrics, Fox, 36, removed all photos and videos of herself with MGK, 32, from her Instagram, including their engagement announcement. She even unfollowed him.

Pettiness-seeking fans pointed out that Fox, who follows almost no one on IG, suddenly began following Eminem, 50. MGK and Eminem have been famously feuding for over 10 years, ever since MGK tweeted about Em's daughter, Hailie Jade, who was under 18 at the time.

The two artists have traded diss tracks ever since.

Shortly after all this drama, Fox apparently deleted her Instagram page entirely!