Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox teamed up for another sexy Skims photo shoot!

Megan shared some provocative BTS pics of the pair, including a photo of Kourtney straddling her on a toilet.

In the image, taken by hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, the women look up at the camera with their tongues out.

Fox joked in the caption, “Should we start an OnlyFans?” and Kourtney commented, "We're so cute."

It was nearly a year ago that the women posed for their first Skims campaign, a shapewear and clothing line launched by Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian.

Last year, the women stripped down to just black underwear for sexy topless photos.

At the time, Fox said in a press release, “I love that Skims really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered. I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney, we had so much fun shooting together.”

Kardashian added, “I always love to shoot with Skims and had the best time with Megan for this campaign. Skims really is my go-to for all my underwear, bras, and basics — I’d say that even if Kim weren’t my sister! It’s truly my favorite.”

