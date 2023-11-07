Getty Images

Megan Fox is sharing her heartbreak over a past miscarriage she suffered with fiancée Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress, who writes about the pregnancy loss in her new poetry book “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous,” opened up to “Good Morning America” about that painful time.

Fox explained, "I had never been through anything like that before in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, 'What does this mean? Why did this happen?'"

Page Six reports that in the book, Megan references a “10 weeks and 1 day ultrasound.”

The star goes on to write, “But now I have to say goodbye. I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides. I will pay any price, tell me please, what is the ransom for her soul?”

In May 2022, Colson dedicated a song to this “unborn child” at the Billboard Music Awards.

Meanwhile, Megan’s poetry collection also focuses on abusive relationships.

Fox explained on “GMA,” "It's not an exposé that I wrote or a memoir. But throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships. I have only been publicly connected to a few people, but I shared energy with, I guess we could say, who were horrific people and also very famous. Very famous people. But no one knows that I was involved with those people."

She went on to say, "I wrote a lot of things that didn't make it into the book. I was like, 'This is maybe for God’s eyes only.' Some of it is too much when you are a known person. If I had the freedom of just being a poet and people not really wanting to dig too much into my personal life, I would have included more entries like that."

As for why she wanted to write the book, Fox said, "It was something inside of me that had to come out or else it was going to make me sick. Some of it is definitely a metaphor. None of it is what I would say fictional. Those are all real-life experiences that I had."

Fox also revealed, "The person who actually told me I should write a poetry book is Colson.”

Megan married Brian Austin Green in 2010, but they split in 2020. She went public with MGK in 2020, and they got engaged in 2022. They have been on-again, off-again throughout their relationship.