Getty

Weeks before his trial is set to begin, Sean “Diddy” Combs has rejected a plea deal.

During a court hearing on Friday, prosecutors revealed that a plea agreement was not reached, but specifics were not disclosed.

At the same hearing, Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo argued that the rapper was a “swinger,” and not a criminal.

Agnifilo said, “There’s a lifestyle, call it swingers or whatever you will, that he thought was appropriate because it was common. Many people think it’s appropriate because it’s common.”

Judge Arun Subramanian decided that the “swingers” defense could be used in the trial, but couldn’t name known figures that lived a “swingers” lifestyle.

Combs’ team got some bad news though, their request to have the infamous video of him assaulting ex Cassie Ventura be excluded from the trial was rejected.

The judge said, “The defense can't show the footage is inadmissible. There's no unfair prejudice to Mr. Combs."

In a federal indictment from September, Diddy was charged with racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In January, prosecutors filed an indictment alleging that Combs and his associates used his “power and prestige” to intimidate and lure victims “under the pretense of a romantic relationship” before coercing them to engage in sex acts.

A month later, Diddy was accused of using physical violence and forced labor against his employees in a second superseding indictment.

In a third superseding indictment obtained by “Extra,” Diddy has been charged with two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and one count of racketeering.