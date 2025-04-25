Getty Images

A year after their separation, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley is officially pulling the plug on her marriage with husband PK Kemsley.

TMZ reports Dorit filed for divorce on Friday in Los Angeles.

Dorit is requesting legal and physical of their two kids, Jagger, 11, and Phoenix, 9, as well as spousal support from PK.

The two were married for nearly 10 years before the separation.

Sources told the outlet that the two don’t have a prenup, so things could get ugly.

Dorit’s divorce filing comes just a day after PK was photographed kissing “The Amazing Race” contestant Shana Wall at Cipriani’s in New York City.

Last year, Dorit and PK announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram. They wrote, “We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together.

“To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children,” they added.

“We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey. With love, Dorit and PK.”

The announcement came months after Dorit shut down split rumors.

She told "Extra" at BravoCon, “There’s a lot of rumors, but yet PK and I put out a statement immediately. We shut it down fairly quickly, and we got a heads-up before they were gonna run it, so it was important for us to put out a statement so that the rumors didn’t become more than just that."

She went on, "Listen, this season, we are very open and honest. Post-home invasion… I was going through a lot of things personally, and it definitely took a toll on our marriage. We’re working through it, we are not separated, we are not divorcing, we are two people that have been together for 13 years, have had many wonderful years together, and the last couple of been a little bit of a roller coaster."