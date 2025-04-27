Kim Kardashian Robbery Suspect Dies Suddenly Before Trial

One of the suspects in the high-profile robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris back in 2016 has suddenly died — just before the case was finally set to go to trial.

DailyMail.com reports that Marceau Baum-Gertner, 72, died in Paris on March 6 — and even authorities were not immediately aware of his passing, it was so sudden.

Baum-Gertner, described as a well-known crime figure who was nicknamed Rough Nose aka Rough Diamond, was alleged to have been a fence working with the gang members who held Kardashian at gunpoint.

He had reportedly received death threats ahead of the trial.

Baum-Gertner's role in the shocking case is alleged to have been working to find buyers for Kardashian's millions of dollars in jewels. The $10M robbery included the theft of her $4M engagement ring, a gift from Kanye West. The Lorraine Schwartz piece, classified 11a to indicate it was of the highest possible purity, is still unaccounted for all these years later.

A source tells DailyMail.com that the death of the career criminal, who had been out on bail, took everyone by surprise, in spite of the very real possibility that he could have been in a position to call out well-connected criminals in the Paris underworld.

In fact, buyers from the U.S., from Israel, and from Georgia were seen meeting with Baum-Gertner prior to his arrest in January 2017.