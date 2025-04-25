Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre Takes Her Own Life at 41

Getty Images

Virginia Giuffre, who publicly accused Jeffrey Epstein of sex-trafficking and in 2022 came to an out-of-court, private settlement with Prince Andrew over alleged sexual abuse, has taken her own life.

She was 41.

TMZ reports the Western Australia Police Force confirmed that a call made at 9:50 p.m. local time Friday led them to an unresponsive woman at a home in Neergabby.

First aid was unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing, but police have noted the circumstances appear to be straightforward.

In a statement to People magazine, Giuffre's family confirmed, "[She] lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking. Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily."

The statement went on, "It was when she held her newborn daughter in her arms that Virginia realized she had to fight back against those who had abused her and so many others. There are no words that can express the grave loss we feel today with the passing of our sweet Virginia. She was heroic and will always be remembered for her incredible courage and loving spirit. In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels."

On March 30 of this year, Giuffre had posted she was dying of renal failure following a bus crash, then followed it up by accusing her husband Robert of physical abuse in a statement to People magazine.

Her husband's attorney told People via email, "Unfortunately, as the issues you raise are before the Courts in Australia both he and anyone associated with the case including Ms Giuffre or her agents are prohibited from discussing or utilizing the media. Therefore, there is no comment."

Giuffre had said she was just 16 when recruited to work for Epstein, accusing Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell of forcing her to have sex with Epstein and others until she was able to flee in 2002.

She had pointed a finger at Prince Andrew, who has steadfastly denied any and all wrongdoing, telling the BBC in 2019, "I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever. It just never happened."

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for child sex trafficking. Epstein died mysteriously by suicide in 2019 while under close supervision in a New York City jail awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges of his own.

After Maxwell was sentenced, Giuffre expressed hope that "others... be held accountable. I have faith that they will be."

Giuffre had founded Speak Out, Act, Reclaim (SOAR), a nonprofit that aims to provide support for SA survivors.