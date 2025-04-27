'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Jiggly Caliente Dies at 44: 'She Touched Countless Lives'

Getty Images

Bianca Castro-Arabejo, who performed as Jiggly Caliente on "RuPaul's Drag Race," has died at 44, just days after losing a leg to a "severe infection."

The performer's official account posted the sad news in a statement from her family, writing, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends."



It went on, "A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity. She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world."



"Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever."



It concluded, "She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered."

Matthew Rettenmund

Castro-Arabejo appeared on Season 4 of "RuPaul's Drag Race" in 2012, placing eighth on the show.

"RDR" judge Michelle Visage posted a sweet pic of the two together on Instagram, writing, "My jiggles…. The laughter was endless, our talks were special, your energy was contagious. You were and remain so very loved. This world has lost an angel and we want you to soar high…..I love you so much honey."

The Fashion Institute of Technology grad went on to appear on "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" in 2021, and from 2022 was a main judge on "Drag Race Philippines."

She was also known for her performance as Veronica Ferocity on "Pose" (2018-2021), and as a recording artist, releasing her debut album "T.H.O.T. Process" in 2018.