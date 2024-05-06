Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News May 06, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Make Red-Carpet Debut at 2024 Met Gala

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are red-carpet official!

The couple marked the relationship milestone by posing together at the 2024 Met Gala.

Sabrina looked gorgeous in an Oscar de la Renta gown featuring a black velvet bodice and blue satin skirt, while Barry was a standout in a velvet Burberry suit with a white silk poplin shirt.

The singer and the actor were first linked in September 2023. They attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party together in March, and posed together inside.

