Celebrity News May 06, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Make Red-Carpet Debut at 2024 Met Gala
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are red-carpet official!
The couple marked the relationship milestone by posing together at the 2024 Met Gala.
Sabrina looked gorgeous in an Oscar de la Renta gown featuring a black velvet bodice and blue satin skirt, while Barry was a standout in a velvet Burberry suit with a white silk poplin shirt.
The singer and the actor were first linked in September 2023. They attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party together in March, and posed together inside.