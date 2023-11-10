Keith Urban on Returning to Vegas & Family Holiday Plans! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Keith Urban is back rocking Las Vegas for a second run of his residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino!

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Keith about the show, which he calls “high-energy.”

He added, “This whole run has been just a dream to me.”

As for his mission with his shows, Keith said, “To make sure that everybody in the arena forgets their life for at least two hours… I bring everybody together and we have the time of our lives.”

He noted that his wife Nicole Kidman and their kids have “seen a few shows.”

Of their holiday plans, he commented, “I’m looking forward to Christmas. I’m looking forward to Thanksgiving — I’m not going to pass by that.”