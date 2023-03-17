How Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Make Their Busy Schedules Work (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Keith Urban is bringing Nashville to Las Vegas with his new residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino! He sat down with “Extra’s” Alecia Davis to dish on the show, plus how he and movie star wife Nicole Kidman make their marriage work with such busy schedules.

The country singer had a residency in Vegas before. He told Alecia this one has a “looser energy,” explaining, “I don't like people sort of sitting and watching. It's not my thing, I come from playing the clubs, so you know, there's a huge pit down there it's very club-ish.”

Opening up about balancing career and family, Urban said of him and Nicole,, “We do a lot of traveling in order to be home… so I'll play and then I'll fly her even if it's getting in at 4 a.m. in the morning, I'm home. She'll do the exact same thing. I think, you know, we're fortunate to be able to travel like that but we also choose it because we want to be together.”

Recently, however, Keith did have an afternoon off in Vegas and decided to spend it at Dig This.

He described it as an “earth-moving machinery playground for people that want to like drive bulldozers,” calling it a

“grown up sandbox.”

Being in Vegas, Alecia had to ask Keith to a pick a card, any card, He chose one that said, “What would you ask a fortune teller.” He replied, emphatically, “Nothing. I do not want to know… I think it imprints your possibility for the future that may have more to do with doing than fate itself. I don’t want to mess with any of that.”