Keith Urban on Balancing Work and Family Life

“Extra” Special Correspondent Alecia Davis spoke with Keith Urban in Nashville as he dished on his new music.

Urban shared, “We’re going to release probably one [song] next month and then a few more as the rest of the year unfolds.”

As for the inspiration behind his new songs, Keith said, “I can’t really define what I do, but it’s more a feeling, and I think it will feel very familiar.”

Urban is also about hit the road for his U.S. tour. He commented, “We start at the end of this month and then go through July, August, September, October, December.”

When asked what his family likes to do when they join him on tour, Keith answered, “It depends where we are and how much time we’ve got, and it’s tricky because I’m not in vacation mode right now. I’m in work mode, even though we’re in a vacation setting.”

Urban stressed the importance of balancing “those two different worlds.”

Keith never goes anywhere without his guitar and coffee!