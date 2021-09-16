Keith Urban Talks Vegas Show, New App, and More

Getty

Keith Urban is back with new music, a series of concerts and his own app.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay was with country music superstar in Las Vegas, where he is kicking off his shows at Caesars Palace starting Friday!

Having a bit of fun, he teased Rachel about her pedicure, saying, “Purple nail polish!?” Rachel smiled, telling him, “Don’t look at my toes, Keith!”

Urban just performed his hit “Wasted Time” at the Grand Ole Opry for the Loretta Lynn benefit concert, and his wife Nicole Kidman made a surprise appearance. Keith told Rachel it was “magical and great to help other people.”

His new song “Wild at Heart” is sure to be a hit, too. Rachel wanted to know, “There’s a line in your song that it’s ‘the drifters, the dreamers, wild card, and wild at heart…’ Which one of those resonates with you the most?”

Keith told her, “All four of them.” Rachel insisted, “I’m wild at heart for sure!” Urban replied, “Yeah, I can tell by the toenail polish… That’s got a fancy name, it’s not purple, it’s like Back to the Future.”

Keith is also happy to be back onstage in Las Vegas in front of a live audience. The star revealed he will be playing “new songs… bunch of brand-new songs.” Check out concert dates and more here.



Fans can also check out his app Urban Guitar, which includes a guitar and lessons. He explained, “YouTube can be great, but there’s something specific about an app that can wind you through it.”



Keith made Rachel’s dream of becoming a guitar hero come true, handing her one of his! “Have the guitar,” he said. “You can actually have it… it’s yours.” Rachel answered, “You guys, is a tear streaming down my face?” Keith said, “We’re gonna advance you from the little notes you learned on that little black guitar back in the day.”