Nicole showed her appreciation to Keith for pushing her to take on the role of Lucy. She gushed, “It was amazing because when I was in Australia and I was like, ‘Should I get on the plane and go and do this?’ He said, ‘Yeah, baby, I think you should do it. We've got you… We'll support you.’ It was in the middle of the pandemic. It was a lot to get there, and he is like a beacon — he really is — and he said, ‘I think you have to do this.’”