Rachel Zegler Shows Off Her ‘Snow White’ Hairdo at the Oscars

Getty Images

Rachel Zegler, who stunned in custom Dior, showed off her new short ‘do on the 2022 Oscars red carpet. She told “Extra’s” Billy Bush and Rachel Lindsay it was for her role in the upcoming live-action “Snow White” movie, emphasizing, “We cut it all off.”

News broke last week that Rachel didn’t get a ticket to the Oscars, despite starring in “West Side Story,” which is up for Best Picture, but was later invited to be a presenter.

Zegler said, “Everything went way out of my sphere. I didn't even know what to do with how far it traveled. I’m really grateful to my fans. It was very sweet. I wasn't feeling any type of way about it, truly, just stated a fact and then my team did everything imaginable to make it possible… and ‘Snow White’ included made it very possible for me to be here today.”

The actress added, “We've got Gal Gadot holding down the fort in London and shooting her stuff and I'll be back soon.”

Rachel praised Gal, saying, “She's fabulous as the evil queen and Andrew Burnap is so fabulous as his new character and I have to say… working with Marc Webb who is our incredible director is one of the most joyous experiences, so much laughter so much love it's a great set.”

When asked if the movie is true to the fairy tale or maybe a little edgier, Rachel said it is “what a 2022 Snow White movie should be.”

She said of Webb, “He has a little girl and he talks about how important it is for her to see a hero when she looks at a princess beyond just what the 1930s cartoon gave us. It was an 85-year-old

Cartoon, so you know we're here and we're revamping, making something new.”