Jessica Chastain on Her Support of Oscars Craft Awards 2022

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Billy Bush and Rachel Lindsay spoke with Jessica Chastain, who is nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker.

Days ago, Chastain expressed her support for the movie’s makeup team, which is nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, saying that she would not miss watching the category, even though it won’t be aired on television.

She said, “I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’m going to be present for everything that they do and not just them, all the categories. I’m not just going in to see hair and makeup, I’m celebrating everyone in this industry for the incredible artistry they have.”

Chastain was referring to the other craft awards, like Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Sound, Best Documentary Short Subject, Best Animated Short, Best Live-Action Short, and Best Film Editing, which will be left out of the live ceremony.

Tonight, Jessica will be going up against Nicole Kidman, Penélope Cruz, Kristen Stewart and Olivia Colman for the coveted Best Actress award.

Before the big night, Jessica sent flowers to everyone who was nominated in the category. She commented, “All these women are classy, Nicole sent us champagne, Kristen and I have been texting, Penélope and I and Olivia and I FaceTime each other.”

“These women not only are they best actresses working in the industry, they are effing cool,” Jessica emphasized. “I’m allowed to say effing, I stopped myself before I said something else. I’m a New Yorker. To be here, acknowledged in the presence of these goddesses is everything.”

As for portraying Tammy Faye in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Jessica said, “How wonderful to have an opportunity to re-examine a life, there’s the expression of giving people flowers while they’re still alive. When she was alive, she was misunderstood and made fun of and made the butt of many jokes and now we get to make a film that celebrates her radical acts of love.”

Chastain just celebrated her 45th birthday. She recalled, “The Oscars used to be in March every year when I was a kid. They all were always on my birthday… I’d be eight years old and my mom would save money, it’s gonna make me emotional because we didn’t have a lot and we would eat dinner and watch the Oscars together. This year, they happen to be in March and a few days before my birthday, and it’s just so special.”

Jessica shined on the red carpet in a Gucci dress.