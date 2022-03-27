Amy Schumer Jokes ‘Nobody Is Safe’ at Oscars, Regina Hall Talks Host ‘Synergy’

Getty Images

It is a big night for Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes as they prepare to take the stage and host the 94th Academy Awards and make Oscars history.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush and Rachel Lindsay caught up with Amy and Regina separately ahead of the big show.

Rachel told Amy she looked fabulous, and she teased, “I know,” before breaking down her look: “Oscar De La Renta, titties by me, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Bella hair extensions.”

Billy asked what is in store for the night, and Schumer joked, “Try not to get arrested. They have the finger on the five-second delay button to mute me, so I have to be careful.”

Who will take a ding? “Everybody. Nobody is safe,” especially the “Best Picture nominees — got to go after them, take them down a notch.”

Amy had wanted Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to be a part of the show, and she told Billy and Rachel, “I am thinking of the genocide going on… There will be something.”

Regina Hall also chatted with the hosts, saying how prepared she is. “Oh s--t hopefully enough…,” she admitted. “We’re excited, I think… We are in good shape.”

She said the three of them have had time to prep. “We luckily have had a lot of conversations, talks, Zooms, and, the past couple days, rehearsals… We have had a lot of time to form a chemistry, a synergy.”

Billy asked if there is a good cop/bad cop. Hall answered, “I think we are all a little bit of good, a little bit of bad.”

Rachel asked if anyone is of- limits, she explained, “There’s some comments, but no one would feel bad.” As for surprises, she said people already know a lot of what to expect, like “Beyoncé’s performance.”