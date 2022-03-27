‘Dune’ Stars Zendaya & Timothée Chalamet Sparkle at Oscars 2022

Getty Images

Sunday, the cameras went crazy when “Dune” stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya walked the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars!

Zendaya showed off her midriff in a cropped button-up shirt and a silver skirt by Valentino. She accessorized with Bulgari jewels.

Zendaya opted for an updo with the help of celebrity stylist Antoinette Hill, who used products from Hidden Crown, JOICO, TRESemmé, and T3.

In a statement, Hill said, "For Zendaya’s Oscars look, we decided to go with this soft upsweep because we felt it’s very glamorous and Hollywood-esque. It also accentuates Zendaya's beautiful features."

It is no surprise that Zendaya wore Valentino, having become a face for the brand over a year ago.

Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli shared, “She perfectly embodies and represents what Valentino is and stands for today. She is a powerful and fierce young woman that uses her talent and her work to express herself, her values and her generation as well.”

In response to the big announcement, she said, “I am honored to have been chosen as the face of Valentino. I’m so excited to begin this amazing collaboration with Pierpaolo and the entire Valentino family.”

Zendaya was on hand to support her film “Dune,” which has 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design.

Zendaya’s co-star Timothée Chalamet also sparkled on the red carpet with his Louis Vuitton suit and Cartier accessories.

Chalamet took it one step further by going shirtless under his suit!

If “Dune” wins Best Picture tonight, the stage will be sparkling with Zendaya and Timothée’s presence!

To find out who wins, tune into ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET

“Extra’s” Billy Bush and Rachel Lindsay spoke with Zendaya and Timothée’s co-star Jason Momoa, who was more than excited about the big night!