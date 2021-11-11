Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman’s CMA Date Night, Plus: Their Thanksgiving Plans

ABC

It was date night for Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the CMA Awards!

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis was with the happy couple on the red carpet, who dished on getting out on the town, his love of cars, her love of roses, and their Thanksgiving plans!

Keith told Alecia of going to the CMA Awards, “Nice to get dressed up… go out on the town.”

Alecia told them, “You never disappoint. I always like to see what Nicole is wearing. How was it getting ready for tonight's event?”

Nicole said, “It was fun. I had my girlfriends, who also happened to do hair and makeup, in Nashville helping me out,” adding, it was “nice, too, getting in our car and driving from our home.”

Keith loves cars, and Nicole even gifted him a 69 Mustang years ago. Nicole grabbed the mic, teasing, “I do not have a love of cars.” Looking at Keith, she told him, “I love that you love cars.”

Alecia quipped, “You give great gifts,” and Nicole explained, ”I gave him the Mustang because he loves cars, and hey, I put a red bow on it.”

So if cars are not Kidman’s thing, what is?

“What is my thing? Actually, this is so crazy, but I love roses,” she said. “I grow roses. I love roses. I love flowers. Yeah, yeah. So I love gardens and horticulture and nature and trees.”



Keith said she also loves traveling. Nicole concurred. “We love Italy. We were going to go to Italy over Thanksgiving, but I think we are just going to stay put because of our kids, snuggle up, watch some movies, eat some good food.”