Celebrity News October 18, 2024
Blac Chyna Engaged to Derrick Milano
Blac Chyna is taking the next step in her relationship with boyfriend Derrick Milano.
In an X video posted by DJ Quick Silva, Milano popped the question to Chyna in front of a large crowd at Howard University’s homecoming celebration, Yard Fest. Chyna said yes and kissed Milano.
Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.
The two have been dating for a year.
In August, “Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Chyna, who noted that her life has been positively impacted by Derrick’s support.
At the time, Chyna saw a wedding in their future, saying, “Oh, yeah. Now, where my ring at?”
In September 2023, the couple made it Instagram official.
Along with a pic, she wrote on Instagram, “❤️X🙏🏽 @derrickmilano.”
Milano commented on the post, writing, “Mine.”
Milano posted a different pic of him with Chyna, writing, “It hits different when you find your best friend & lover at the same time. ♾️🧩 Love you Angela 🤞🏾❤️.”