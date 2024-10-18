Getty Images

Blac Chyna is taking the next step in her relationship with boyfriend Derrick Milano.

In an X video posted by DJ Quick Silva, Milano popped the question to Chyna in front of a large crowd at Howard University’s homecoming celebration, Yard Fest. Chyna said yes and kissed Milano.

The two have been dating for a year.

In August, “Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Chyna, who noted that her life has been positively impacted by Derrick’s support.

At the time, Chyna saw a wedding in their future, saying, “Oh, yeah. Now, where my ring at?”

In September 2023, the couple made it Instagram official.

Along with a pic, she wrote on Instagram, “❤️X🙏🏽 @derrickmilano.”

Milano commented on the post, writing, “Mine.”