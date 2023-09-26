Years after their split, Blac Chyna aka Angela White has moved on from Rob Kardashian.

On Monday, Blac Chyna made it Instagram official with Grammy-winning songwriter Derrick Milano.

Along with a pic, she wrote on Instagram, “❤️X🙏🏽 @derrickmilano.”

Milano commented on the post, writing, “Mine.”

Milano posted a different pic of him with Blac Chyna, writing, “It hits different when you find your best friend & lover at the same time. ♾️🧩 Love you Angela 🤞🏾❤️.”

In 2021, Derrick won a Grammy for his work on Megan Thee Stallon’s hit song “Savage,” featuring Beyoncé.

Earlier this month, “Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Blac Chyna about her decision to remove her fillers.

While promoting “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” she admitted, “I just went too far. I didn’t look like myself… Some of the stuff was free and then living up to people’s expectation of what beautiful looks like.”

Blac Chyna noted that she wanted everyone to see the “real” her, instead of a “fake and fabricated” version.

As for the moment that she knew she went too far, Blac Chyna revealed, “When I started working out, I was like, ‘Wow,’ like I started to really see like my features… the big boobs and the butt… It doesn’t matter how many squats you do, that butt is never going to lift up from having silicone in it.”

She noted that she didn’t “want to get sick” from the fillers, adding, “A lot of people get sick from it, a lot of people die from it, and I just didn’t want to be that person.”

Blac Chyna noted that she wanted to reverse everything because what matters the most to her are her kids King and Dream.

Blac Chyna has been on a wellness journey, working out, and getting super toned. She said, “That goes back to like my mental health. I feel like once you work out, it clears your mind, your body, and your spirit… You just feel more energetic and it’s more, like, longevity for me.”