The Kardashian-Jenners Win Blac Chyna Defamation Case

Getty Images

The Kardashian-Jenners won big in Blac Chyna’s defamation case on Monday — they won’t have to pay a penny!

Rob Kardashian’s ex was suing the family for more than $100 million. She claimed they defamed her and secretly orchestrated the cancellation of the second season of her reality show “Rob & Chyna.” The Kardashian-Jenners denied those claims.

The jury deliberated for 10 hours, and the AP reports the jury found that while the family “often acted in bad faith on the issues brought up in the case”… “it had no substantial effect on Chyna’s contract or the fate of the show.”

After the ruling, the Kardashian-Jenner family's attorney Michael G. Rhodes addressed the press.

Kris Jenner and her daughters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, were all in New York for the Met Gala, and Rhodes said he had just spoken with them and "they're happy to have this behind them."

People reports Rhodes went on, "I think the case was very clear. The jury did a great job. They got it. The family was very pleased and grateful, they were exuberant.”

Page Six adds that defense attorney Michelle Carrie Doolin also offered a comment, saying, “Mr. [Rob] Kardashian is very grateful to the jury service and happy to have this matter behind him. And he looks forward to moving on to a new chapter and raising his beautiful daughter.”

Blac Chyna did not speak with reporters as she left the courthouse, but her attorney Lynne Ciani insisted to reporters, “We will appeal the remainder of the verdict.” She also addressed the family’s testimony that Chyna abused Rob, saying, "The victory is that Chyna did not physically abuse her fiancé, Rob."

In closing arguments last week, Rhodes told the jury that “Rob & Chyna” was about a relationship, not an individual.

"It was never her show,” he said of Chyna. “This is the central problem in this case. She thinks this show was about her. It wasn't her show. It was a show about a relationship. It was about both of them.”

"It's just one of those relationships that didn't work,” Rhodes said. “This was supposed to be a lighthearted romantic comedy. ‘Rob & Chyna in Love’ was the working title. It's what the network was trying to produce. The show's premise was to be lighthearted, a romantic family comedy.”

He said the bad press that was cropping up about Chyna “wasn’t the kind of content the network wanted,” saying “it became dark and heavy.” He insisted that while the “Kardashians have problems. They’re real people, too, but there’s a point it becomes too much.”

Rhodes further explained bringing the show back for Season 2 was an option, but not a requirement.

"The relationship at the heart of ‘Rob & Chyna’ was unraveling,” he claimed. “They were on/off, on/off but by February it's gone off the cliffs. This doesn't have a happy ending. It's kind of sad. This is a very sad story. It's grim."

Rhodes then asked, "If you're the network executive, is this the show you want to air?" adding, "Everybody tried to save the show. They weren't trying to kill the show. They were trying to buy time to save it; to pave a road to save it."

Meanwhile, Chyna’s attorney Ciani used closing arguments to talk about the Kardashians’ allegations that her client had attacked Rob in 2016.

According to The Charlotte Observer, Ciani said, “Forget who they are; forget about how famous they are. Was it reasonable for the defendants to believe that their son or brother’s version of the events that he had been brutally attacked?”