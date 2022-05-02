Met Gala 2022: Kris Jenner Tells Us She Loves Pete Davidson

Getty Images

Kris Jenner looked stunning in yellow as she hit the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala Monday.

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman caught up with the star, who revealed she was wearing, “Oscar De La Renta, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Tamar Melon shoes, Judith Liber, all the buttons.”

Adam commented that Kris’ family was expected to attend the big event, and she said, “It means a lot to me. It’s really fun to be able to share special nights like this with my girls. This is such a big moment, when fashion meets art, and this museum is so special to New York. We love New York. We love being here, it’s fun.”

Her daughter Kim Kardashian just made her relationship with Pete Davidson red-carpet official at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner over the weekend. Does Kris love Pete as much as all of us? She gushed, “I love him, he’s great.”

And who she is looking forward to seeing tonight? “Just my kids,” she said. “I am looking forward to seeing some old friends who we haven’t seen in a while because we haven’t been back to the Met because of COVID. It will be nice to see Anna [Wintour]. She puts on such a beautiful event .”