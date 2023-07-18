Blac Chyna Reacts to Khloé Kardashian Calling Herself ‘Third Parent’ to Dream

Getty Images

Blac Chyna is speaking out after Khloé Kardashian referred to herself as a “third parent” to Chyna’s daughter Dream.

Chyna shares Dream with Khloé’s younger brother Rob Kardashian, and KoKo helped plan the little girl’s 6th birthday party during a recent episode of “The Kardashians.”

During a confessional, Kardashian said, "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream, I guess. I mean, I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me, or her own mom, or whoever. It's important and whoever she gets it from, she gets it from."

Now, Blac Chyna aka Angela White tells TMZ, “It takes a village to raise a child. Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity.”

The model added, "As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides. As a mother that's all I ask for. Let's stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward."

After the episode, Khloé received some backlash for the comment. She explained on Instagram Stories, "Life is challenging enough. I hate how something so sweet as Dream's 6th birthday is getting twisted."

The reality star insisted, "Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life. I am doing the best I can as a parent and in life. We are ALL trying to do our best in life. “