Khloé Kardashian welcomed a son with Tristan Thompson in July, and now fans may finally know his name.

The U.S. Sun was told the baby boy’s name is Tatum Robert!

A source tells the paper Kris Jenner nudged Khloé to name the baby Robert after her late father Robert Kardashian and brother Rob.

The insider claimed, “There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum. Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert, because it honors her dad and her brother.”

Earlier this month, Kardashian gushed over her baby boy during a visit to “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and she dropped a hint about his name.

Kardashian shared "He's 8 months old and he is a little chunk," adding, "I wouldn't have it any other way."

She also confirmed his name “will start with a T,” just like dad Tristan Thompson and sister True Thompson.

Why hadn’t she announced her son’s name by then? Khloé, who welcomed the baby via surrogate, said, "I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit. At first, he didn't have a name. Then, he's been named but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn't know it was going to be this far out."

She joked, "So now, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed."