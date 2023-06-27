Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Rob Kardashian is sending some love to sister Khloé Kardashian for her 39th birthday!

The former reality star posted a tribute to Khloé on Instagram, writing, “Happy Birthday @khloekardashian 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup ! I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don’t know what I would do without you 🤞🤞🤞💙😍💘💘🍹🍹😛🏄‍♂️🍻🥵🥰🏆🧚‍♀️🦈🎾💪😈 happy birthday 🎈🎁🎂🎉.”

Rob, 36, included a photo of the brother-sister duo and another of Khloé and his 6-year-old daughter Dream.

The birthday girl wrote back in the comments, gushing, “My baby!!!! My favorite human being in the world. You’re my heart beat.”

The siblings have always been close, but Rob has largely stepped out of the spotlight, unlike his famous family.

In June 2021, as “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” came to a close, Khloé opened up about Rob during a reunion taping hosted by Andy Cohen.

“My brother is such a lover and has the most incredible heart and personality,” she said.

Seeming to reference his high-profile split with Blac Chyna, she continued, “And I think he’s just getting stronger, and I think you have to get heartbroken and learn from your mistakes. I think he’s just stronger and feeling better to be around and be more vulnerable or exposed.”