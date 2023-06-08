Khloé Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Celebrate Kids’ Pre-K Graduation

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

It’s graduation season, and the Kardashians are celebrating!

Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Tristan Thompson and Blac Chyna all gathered at the same ceremony in Los Angeles Wednesday to celebrate a milestone for their kids: their pre-school graduation.

Khloé couldn’t hide her pride in an Instagram post about daughter True’s special day. "Yesterday was a big day!” she wrote. “My sweet angel girl graduated from pre-K. No! I’m not ok ❤️‍🩹."

The post featured a photo of True smiling with her mom at the event.

Khloé’s ex, Tristan, was also in attendance to support their daughter. The two also share son Tatum, 11 months.

The big day was a family affair, as True’s cousins, Stormi and Dream, also graduated from the same school.

“My sweet girl graduated pre-k today 🫶🏻💐,” Kylie wrote in a caption alongside a photo of her and daughter Stormi holding a bouquet of flowers.

Kylie Jenner / Instagram

On Thursday, Blac Chyna — who had her daughter, Dream, with Rob Kardashian — posted to her Instagram Story a picture of herself and her little one in front of a display of balloons spelling out “2035.”