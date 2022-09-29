Getty Images

On this week’s episode of “The Kardashians,” viewers learned that Khloé Kardashian turned down a proposal from ex Tristan Thompson.

However, it looks like she actually said yes after he popped the question a second time.

People magazine reports that Tristan’s first proposal happened around December 2019.

A source revealed that a second proposal took place in February 2021, which Khloé accepted.

Later that year, the two conceived their second child via surrogate.

Around the time they conceived, news broke about Tristan fathering another child with Maralee Nichols.

Khloé reportedly called off their engagement in December 2021.

A month later, Tristan took to his Instagram to apologize to Khloé. He wrote, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

In Tuesday’s episode, Kim revealed Tristan’s secret proposal in a discussion with Khloé about his 2021 paternity scandal.

Kim said, “The fact that he proposed and you never told us — and I asked him months later... the night after I thought it happened, and he’s like, ‘Oh, I did it months ago. She didn’t tell you guys?’”

The SKIMS founder went on to share in a confessional, “I’ll never forget Tristan calling me and he was gonna propose to her on Valentine’s Day, which was a year since they had drama, so this was last Valentine’s Day. And then I called him the day after and I was like, ‘Hey, I never heard anything from Khloé. Oh, my God, did you propose?’ and he was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I did, in December.’ Oh, my God — she didn’t tell us!”

During their conversation, Khloé explained what she told Tristan at the time.

“I said, ‘I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I wanna be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone,’” she recalled. “And that’s why I said, ‘I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family,’ and as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I’m not ever gonna accept something or give someone false hope, and I said that to him.”

Kim told her, “I get it, that it’s super draining, and I’m sorry. You don’t deserve this and that’s what sucks, because you’re the best person. Seriously. You’re the best girlfriend, wife, I tell everyone... You are a better person than anyone that I know.”

Khloé said, “It’s a lot. I just like to isolate and deal with things on my own... We were in the best place that we were, so when we’re in the peak of our relationship, you go ahead and cheat on me? I don’t even wanna know what you do in the worst of our relationship! I’m just like, shame on me, almost. I know better and I didn’t do better because I had so much hope and faith.”

Kim replied, “You asked me something once — you said, ‘How do you trust Pete [Davidson]?’ And I’m like, I just do. It’s a feeling.”