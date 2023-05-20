Kim Kardashian on Crying Herself to Sleep as a Mom

Instagram

Kim Kardashian is opening up about all her challenges as a single mom.

People magazine reports the 42-year-old reality star and businesswoman pours her heart out in a new clip from the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast, telling the host, "There are nights I cry myself to sleep."

The clips also reveals her house can sometimes look like a tornado hit, leaving her wondering, "Like, what just happened?"

The mother of North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, does clarify that she isn't complaining, so much as venting, saying, "So, like, when you're in it, I mean, especially when they're babies and you're feeding... there's madness going on. It's, like, full madness. It's the best chaos though."

And though Kim seems to be in full control of every aspect of her high-profile life and career, she admits she sometimes has "no idea what's going on" in the mornings. "It's, like, I always have to do one of my daughter's hair — and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way — and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you... It's, like, full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it's wild."