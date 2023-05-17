Khloé Kardashian Reacts to Rumors She’s Back with Tristan Thompson

Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian is shutting down false narratives!

The reality star took to Instagram to set the record straight about rumors she’s back with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Fans were speculating about why Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian was supporting Tristan courtside at the Lakers games, and one person wrote, "Allegedly he's back with Koko so maybe she's soft launching the idea so everyone is prepared & doesn't give Koko a hard time.”

Khloé replied, "Stop pushing this narrative. It's tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what's the point. It's exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it's the narrative they want to fuel."

"Have fun... Some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life," she insisted. Tristan’s mother passed away earlier this year.

Referring to her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, she wrote, “Example… just how I support Scott and will forever support him. He’s my brother. It’s just not on an nba stage.”

Kardashian went on, "Sad new world, If there's no photos people think it really didn't happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are ❤️."