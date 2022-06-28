Rob Kardashian Spotted at Khloé Kardashian’s Birthday Party (Video)

Getty

It turns out Rob Kardashian did attend Khloé Kardashian’s 38th birthday party on Monday.

The reclusive sibling showed up on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Stories in a don’t-blink-or-you’ll-miss-it moment.

As Kim gives her followers a look inside the party while using the “bby demon” filter, Rob walks by in a baseball cap. Check out the video at the 2:07 mark!

Kris Jenner was definitely the scene-stealer of the night, as she gave Khloé a tipsy toast calling her the “queen of the family.”

Rob tends to shy away from cameras, however, he did make a brief cameo on a recent episode of “The Kardashians.”

During a scene to celebrate Kris’ birthday, Rob was seen sitting next to sister Khloé Kardashian.

At first glance, it was not obvious that Rob was there since he was mostly hidden by Khloé.

After closer inspection, however, viewers were able to see a side profile of a smiling Rob during the shot and his tattoos were visible during a toast.

Rob was noticeably missing from sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy last month.

A source told Us Weekly that Rob “really wanted to be there for Kourtney’s special day,” but he didn’t want to be in the spotlight.

“He is still very much private and prefers low-key celebrations where there aren’t a lot of photographers,” the insider said. “He doesn’t like being in the spotlight. The whole affair would have been too much for him.”

Instead, Rob “supported Kourtney from afar” and jumped on FaceTime with his sisters.