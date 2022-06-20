Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Reach Settlement in Revenge Porn Case

Getty

Exes Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have reached a settlement in their revenge porn case, Page Six reports.

While the terms weren’t released, an L.A. Superior Court clerk tells the paper that the stars have reached an agreement.

It sounds like the case nearly went to trial, as Page Six reports jurors were lined up and ready to enter the courtroom.

Just days earlier, Kardashian had reportedly asked the judge to enforce a previous settlement, but was denied.

Attorneys for the exes did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Chyna was suing Rob over nude photos and videos he posted online in 2017 after their split. Chyna also obtained a restraining order against Rob.

Kardashian’s attorney at the time, Robert Shapiro, issued an apology, stating, “I personally on Robert Kardashian’s behalf apologized and offered our regrets for what has taken place in the past couple of days, and now we move forward to do one thing and one thing only: whatever’s in the best interest of this child.” The child being the exes’ daughter Dream, 5.

Back in May, Rob and his family won a defamation case brought by Black Chyna. She was suing the family for more than $100 million. Chyna claimed they defamed her and secretly orchestrated the cancellation of the second season of her reality show “Rob & Chyna.” The Kardashian-Jenners denied those claims.

The jury deliberated for 10 hours, and found that while the family “often acted in bad faith on the issues brought up in the case”… “it had no substantial effect on Chyna’s contract or the fate of the show.”