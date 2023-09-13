Blac Chyna Reveals When She Knew She ‘Went Too Far’ with Fillers (Exclusive)

Scott Kirkland/FOX

Blac Chyna is challenging herself!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Blac Chyna about why she wanted to join “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” and her decision to remove her fillers.

Blac Chyna has been on a wellness journey, working out and getting super toned. She said, “That goes back to like my mental health. I feel like once you work out, it clears your mind, your body, and your spirit… you just feel more energetic and it’s more like longevity for me.”

She added, “When you start getting older, you’re like, ‘Hold on, now, I need to start working out and change my diet. I got to get it together.”

Blac Chyna recently decided to remove her fillers, saying, “I just went too far. I didn’t look like myself… Some of the stuff was free and then living up to people’s expectation of what beautiful looks like.”

Blac Chyna noted that she wanted everyone to see the “real” her, instead of a “fake and fabricated” version.

As for the moment that she knew she went too far, Blac Chyna revealed, “When I started working out, I was like, ‘Wow,’ like I started to really see like my features… the big boobs and the butt… It doesn’t matter how many squats you do, that butt is never going to lift up from having silicone in it.”

She noted that she didn’t “want to get sick” from the fillers, adding, “A lot of people get sick from it, a lot of people die from it and I just didn’t want to be that person.”

Blac Chyna noted that she wanted to reverse everything because what matters the most to her are her kids King and Dream.

While “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” is intense, Blac Chyna would “definitely” do it again!

Blac Chyna sustained herself on the show by “being calm” and knowing her purpose.

She hopes that audience will see her authenticity while watching the show.