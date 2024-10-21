Getty Images

50 Cent is speaking out about his past and present comments on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged behavior.

Combs is currently behind bars after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025.

Earlier this month, news broke that 120 individuals intend to bring civil claims against him. Combs continues to deny any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has been vocal about Diddy, and even announced a Netflix documentary about the music mogul’s alleged crimes.

50 defended his attacks on Diddy over the years, telling People magazine, “Look, it seems like I'm doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven't. It's really me just saying what I've been saying for 10 years."

He continued, “Now it's becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I'm like, ‘Yo, it's just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style.’”

According to People, Diddy’s representative declined to comment on 50 Cent's comments.

Last month, 50 Cent opened up about Diddy to Lincoln Salazar of “The Enthusiast Podcast.”

When asked about trolling Combs with a mock docuseries poster entitled “Diddy Do It?” 50 Cent insisted, “He did it. No, he did it. He did it,” adding, “And I’m the only one who’s been vocal about this long before.”

He also spoke about Combs’ parties, “But I also didn’t participate. I also didn’t go to those parties. So, a lot of the celebrity culture that you don’t hear saying anything is because they participated to a degree.”

Salazar asked why he didn’t attend the parties, and the rapper replied, “I’m just not with all that freaky sh*t. Like, all of the stuff he’s doing, I’m not into that type of stuff. I’m just a little more, maybe you could say, basic or normal.”