In a beyond-shocking new civil lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, Ashley Parham claims she was drugged and raped with a television remote by the hip-hop mogul in 2018.

She alleges that the brutal assault was retaliation for her telling him she believed he had something to do with Tupac Shakur’s murder, involvement in which Combs has denied. Parham claims Diddy threatened to slash her from ear to ear — a so-called “Glasgow smile” — before he and others sexually assaulted her.

In the lawsuit, she claimed Diddy called his mother, Janice Combs, afterward, who yelled at her on the phone to not hurt her son and to take money to "not report the rape to law enforcement."

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke to Ashley’s attorney Ariel Mitchell about the new lawsuit, who said, “What happened to her is unimaginable, honestly, and it really is the work of a deranged person to do something like this.”

Mitchell explained how Parham allegedly came to meet Combs, saying, “She's alleging that she met a gentleman named Shane, who was also listed as the co-defendant, at a bar, and he kind of aided her in another situation at that bar, like a knight in shining armor. And then later on in the night, he made a FaceTime call to Mr. Combs… Little did he know that my client did not like Mr. Combs, and so she made it known… and then kind of quipped, ‘Oh, that's why you killed Tupac. That's why I don't like you.’”

Ariel said after that, Ashley kept in touch with Shane [Pierce], alleging, “In keeping in touch with Mr. Pierce, that Mr. Pierce invited her to his home to help with his cancer medication… In her returning the favor, it led into a trap of Mr. Combs then showing up not too long after she got there with additional individuals and being savagely gang raped by all of those individuals.”

Mona continued, “Something else stood out in the lawsuit. After your client says that these heinous crimes allegedly took place, that she decided to still stay the night… Does she explain why she did that?”

Mitchell said, “You are asking the question I asked. I said, ‘Make it make sense’… She said, ‘Honestly, Ariel, I don't have a good explanation,’ which I thought was the best explanation to explain that because imagine you've experienced the most traumatic events that anybody could ever probably think of. What person is thinking logically in that scenario? You don't have a phone, you can't call anybody, you're in the hills, your car is there, you don't have your purse, you don't have your car keys, you don't even have the clothes you came in. What? What do you expect from her? But she did say to me again, her first statement was, ‘Ariel, I don't know what I was thinking.’”



Also named in the legal papers is a woman at the center of Sean’s orbit and business empire, Kristina Khorram. She was photographed with Diddy, who referred to her as KK on social media, last November at his Star Island, Florida, mansion... after he settled his rape and abuse case with Cassie.

In the court docs, Parham claimed Khorram was present at the house and threatened that “they could ship her off anywhere in the world and that she would never see her family or anyone she knew every again.” According to Parham, Khorram “did not think giving Plaintiff a ‘Glasgow smile’ would be advantageous to their potential clients who they could ‘sell’ Plantiff for sex to.”

Ariel explained the allegations against Kristina in the lawsuit, saying, “It seemed like Miss KK was essentially aiding and abetting, is the best term I can come up with, Mr. Combs and his crimes. She made sure that he had what he needed to effectuate his crimes. She assisted in helping him effectuate the crimes from the IUD to bringing additional drugs which appeal was forced in my client's mouth, having IV bags and things of that nature on standby… It seems like she was a key player in making sure that Mr. Combs could effectuate his sex crimes.”

Mona noted that she used Parnham’s real name in the lawsuit, while many of the civil suits were filed under Jane Doe.

Ariel said, “It's very important for me and any of my clients that if we're going to accuse another person, let alone another celebrity, of these heinous crimes, you need to put some skin in the game because that's the only way that we can, in my opinion. We can be honest about what's going on.”

On Wednesday, Diddy's lawyers told “Extra” they are not responding to the specific accusations, instead slamming the avalanche of lawsuits being filed against him, saying "these swirling allegations have created a hysterical media circus that, if left unchecked, will irreparably deprive Mr. Combs of a fair trial, if they haven’t already.”

Combs is currently behind bars awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025.