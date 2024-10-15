Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Expecting Baby #3

Instagram

Jinger Duggar is having another baby!

Duggar is pregnant with her third child with husband Jeremy Vuolo.

She told People magazine, “We're super excited. I'm actually all about it. Especially in the heat the past few days, I think I'm not super big pregnant and so I'm not having to worry about the extra heat. I'm like, 'Oh man, this is going to be such an awesome thing to go through pregnancy, not in the summer.'"

Their little one is due to arrive in March.

Jeremy opened up on his reaction to the pregnancy, saying, “When she told me, I was literally speechless. She got me good. It was on Felicity's birthday. Jinger says, 'I've got a gift for you.' It was in an Amazon bag. So I'm thinking, 'What did she get from Amazon for me?' Then I open it up and it's the positive result, and I'm actually speechless."

While they “were expecting” the pregnancy, he was “still shocked” by it.

The couple are already the parents of two girls, Felicity and Evangeline, who both know that they’ll be big sisters.

Jinger shared, “We planned to get family pictures to announce the pregnancy and thought that would be the best time to let our girls know about their new sibling on the way. We got Felicity and Evangeline each a denim jacket with the words 'BIG SIS' on the back. The photographer captured the sweet moment when they realized what those words meant."

Of their reactions, Jinger said, “Felicity started jumping up and down in excitement over the news. Evangeline wasn't quite sure what to make of the news. But we are certain that once the baby arrives, she will be all about her new role as big sis.”

The couple don’t know the sex of their third child yet. Jeremy noted, “If it was another little girl, being a girl dad has been incredible. We're happy either way!"

Jeremy is “curious” about how it would feel to have a little boy though.

Though Jinger comes from a big family, she’s uncertain about doing the same with her family!