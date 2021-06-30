Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Speak Out on ‘Counting On’ Cancellation

“Counting On” has been canceled after 11 seasons amid Josh Duggar’s child pornography case.

In a statement, Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo said they “wholeheartedly agree with TLC’s decision not to renew ‘Counting On.’”

They said, “We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family. It's been a remarkable journey that has opened doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn't have imagined possible.”

“[We] are excited for the next chapter in our lives,” the couple added. “We'd like to thank our fans, friends and the amazing film crew who have shown us love and support. We look forward to continuing our creative journey in Los Angeles and seeing what the future holds.”

Jinger and Jeremy are currently residing in Los Angele with their daughters Felicity, 2, and Evangeline Jo, 7 months.

On Tuesday, TLC announced that “Counting On” was not coming back for another season. The network said, “TLC will not be producing additional seasons of ‘Counting On.’ TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

The network seemingly referenced Josh’s child pornography scandal.

In April, Josh was arrested in Arkansas and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, “He allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material. Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.”

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In May, Josh was released on bail to “close friends” Lacount Reber and his wife Maria. As part of his release, Josh was confined to their home and required to use a GPS tracking device.