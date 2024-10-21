Getty Images

Liam Payne’s sister Nicola Payne is remembering the One Direction singer in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Payne, 31, fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina on Wednesday.

Nicola shared, “I have posted about Liam and his achievements over the years with a proud sister alert and that has stood then, now and always!!!”

She revealed she found out about his death from a new alert, writing, “When I saw the news pop up on my phone that you had left us I went cold, I wanted to much for this to be untrue. I have spent days hoping that it was a mistake and somebody has got it wrong. You were truly too good for this earth, you are an angel who just lived for making people smile and happy. You have always shown kindness to everyone you met and it shows with just how many people have confirmed what we always knew!”

Nicola recalled how they didn’t often take photos together as a family, explaining, “We never wanted you to feel like you were in a room of fans, but we were your biggest fans always and forever.”

She said of his talent and ambition, “You led your life with a motto of why bother doing something unless you are brilliant at it, and Liam you were certainly brilliant at everything you did!!”

Nicola insisted this “cruel world” is too “quick to judge” people based on “a few 5 second clips.”

She wrote, “We knew you and we loved you.”

Nicole continued, “I hope you have finally found peace up there and that you’ll continue to look after us all as you have done in life.”

She said of Liam’s 7-year-old son Bear, “We will make sure Bear knows about his daddy and how much you loved him, we promise this.”

Nicola closed with, “See you soon Liam, love you. Xx”

Her post comes on the heels of their father Geoff Payne’s heart-tugging trip to Buenos Aires.

The BBC reports that Payne, 66, arrived at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel on Friday in order to collect his son's belongings.

Geoff appeared at the hotel in the morning, greeting a mob of fans at a makeshift memorial adored with flowers, fan-made drawings, and magazine tear sheets of his son.