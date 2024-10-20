Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant with Baby No. 2!

ABC

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her second child!

Vogue reports a rep confirmed the joyous news to the venerable fashion magazine.

Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney, a gallerist, welcomed their son Cy two years ago. They were wed in 2019 at the Belcourt, a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.

The news comes as Lawrence is busier than ever — her doc about strict anti-abortion laws in Texas that she worked on with Hillary Clinton, "Zurawski v Texas," premieres in major cities on October 25, and her doc about Afghan women living under Taliban rule, "Bread & Roses," streams on Apple+ at the end of November.

Vogue points out that Lawrence's segue into working behind the camera was something she was talking to them about two years ago. In its October 2022 issue, Lawrence said of the fall of Roe v. Wade, “I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can’t. I’m sorry I’m just unleashing, but I can’t f**k with people who aren’t political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.”