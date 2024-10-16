The Sweet Way Taylor Swift Bonds with Patrick Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling

Getty/Instagram

Taylor Swift and Patrick Mahomes’ daughter Sterling, 3, share the same hobby!

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback opened up about the pair on “The Drive” podcast when asked if Swift has ever baked for him.

The singer, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, famously brought homemade Pop-Tarts to the team’s offensive lineman in 2023, but Patrick explained, “She never baked anything specifically for me.”

He went on, “But she’s made different treats that have been around my house, like muffins and doughnuts and stuff like that. Sterling’s a big baker as well, so they make some stuff together sometimes. I’m not going to say I don’t eat ’em. She’s as good as everyone’s talked about. She’s as great as it comes, as far as it comes to baking.”

Mahomes shares Sterling and son Bronze, 22 months, with wife Brittany Mahomes. The couple is currently expecting their third.

He went on to confess, “I’ve never eaten a Pop-Tart in my entire life. I think I’ll have to change that at some point, because everybody loves them. Brittany loves them.”

Meanwhile, “Extra” recently spoke with Travis about hosting “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?,” and he told us he wants Patrick — and his brother Jason Kelce — on the show!