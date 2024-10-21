Mary J. Blige on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Honor & Finding Love (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Mary J. Blige spoke to “Extra’s” Carlos Greer as she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 class in Cleveland, Ohio.

She said of the honor, “This is the highest honor because people are honoring you for so many things other than just your music. They're honoring you for your walk of life and how you've changed other people's lives.”

Mary explained, “I'm just excited right now, just overwhelmed by the moment… all the hard work and everything that I had to endure to get here and how my fans have been with me and carried me… I didn't get here by doing everything right. I got here by falling on my face and getting up.”

Mary also spoke about her new music, sharing that her song “You Ain't the Only One,” is about connection.

She explained despite her “rockstar” status, “I still can understand what you're dealing with and if I can look at you and touch your life and sing a song that can help you in any kind of way [to know] you're not alone and that's basically what the song is saying.”

Blige dropped another song Sunday called “Breathing.”

“I have an album coming out,” she said, “It's called ‘Gratitude,’ and I'm full of that. I'm just so full of gratitude because I'm able to walk in love and seek peace. I'm not perfect but I'm walking in a place where I'm… headed in the right direction.”

The artist, who will be heading on tour, said one of her favorite things is seeing the stage design “come to fruition” — and, of course, her fans.

“The fans make it, that's what I love,” she said.

As for her iconic thigh-high boots, Mary dished, “I never thought it would be my signature look. It is just something I loved.”

Blige has partnered with Giuseppe Zanotti on boots in the past, and just teamed up again for a new pair.

“We have a pair of winter white thigh-highs that are coming out… that we just inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. So, they are over there on display, inducted in history, and they're coming soon.”

She added of the collab, “This is a blessing, a huge blessing, and I'm so grateful to be his partner in this.”

Plus, she gushed about being in love, telling Carlos, “The love comes from within, and if you have the love for yourself, you're going to draw someone that really, really gives a f**k about you!”