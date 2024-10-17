Liam Payne’s Ex Maya Henry’s Book Included a Pop Star Threatening to Jump Off Balcony

Getty Images

Maya Henry’s book “Looking Forward” is getting some serious attention following the death of her ex-fiancé Liam Payne.

According to DailyMail.com, Henry has stated the book is fictional, but inspired by true events as it follows a troubled pop star named Oliver from the boy band 5Forward and his relationship with a model named Mallory.

Following Liam’s deadly fall from a balcony in Argentina, it has come to light that a scene in the book, which was released in May, includes the couple arguing on a balcony, as Oliver threatens to jump.

An excerpt shared by DailyMail.com reads:

“Oliver,” I say, “Please come back inside.”

“Go away, Mal!,” he barks. “I'm going to die, so get the f**k out of here.”

“Just come in for a second,” I say, fighting to keep my voice calm. “I mean. What are you doing out there anyway?”

"'What the f**k do you think I'm doing?,” he bellows, loud enough for half the town to hear. “I'm going to f**king kill myself ok! I want to die!”

Henry didn’t name Liam, but recently told fans on TikTok that her ex wouldn’t stop contacting her.

She shared, “Ever since we broke up he messages me, will blow up my phone, not only from his phone, it's always from different phone numbers too, so I never know where it's gonna come from.”

She went on, “He'll create new iCloud accounts to message me - it's always a new damn iCloud account. Every time I see one pop up on my phone I'm like, ‘here we f**king go again.”

Maya went on, “Also, he will email me... not only me, but he'll blow up my mom's phone. Is this normal behavior to you?”

DailyMail.com reports that Maya had her lawyer issue a cease-and-desist letter to Liam last week.

Her attorneys told the publication, “Maya Henry issued a cease-and-desist last week to Liam Payne following the emergence of new and concerning information.

“She has retained attorneys Marco Crawford and Daniel Cerna to represent her. At this time, that is her only comment on the matter.”