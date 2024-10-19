Rosie O'Donnell Speaks Out on Daughter Chelsea's Arrest: 'Sadly, This Is Not New'

Getty Images

Rosie O'Donnell is speaking out about the tough times her family is going through in the wake of her daughter Chelsea's arrest.

Chelsea Belle O'Donnell, 27, was arrested in Wisconsin September 10 and charged with felony child neglect and drug possession.

O'Donnell, 62, took to Instagram Saturday, writing alongside a sweet photo of her daughter "from a better time, "Sadly this is not new for our family - chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade - we r all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease #💔 #love#alanon 10.19.24."

Chelsea was released in September after posting a $2,000 bond, People magazine reports. She was booked into Oconto County Jail October 11, and she remains in custody there.

She was initially charged with neglecting a child, possession of methamphetamine, and maintaining a drug-trafficking place, according to court records cited by People.

She was also charged with possession of THC, drug paraphernalia and illegally obtained prescription drugs, and disorderly conduct.

On October 11, her new charges included felony counts of possession of meth, possession of narcotic drugs, jumping bail, resisting/obstructing an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chelsea will next appear in court on November 4.

Chelsea, one of Rosie's five children, is Rosie's adopted daughter with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter.