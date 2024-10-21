‘Venom’: Tom Hardy Wouldn’t Bet on Himself Against Tom Holland’s Spider-Man (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday, Tom Hardy hit the NYC premiere of “Venom: The Last Dance.”

Even though it’s the last movie in the trilogy, Tom emphasized, “I don’t think it’s over for Venom. There’s so much to do with him.”

As for what he’ll miss most, Tom said, “Just coming to work with my friends, really, and that's including Eddie and Venom.”

Though this run sa Venom is over, Tom says he'll still be using that iconic voice at home! He laughed “I always use that voice on my dog when he talks to me.”

Tom also has voiced another iconic character, Bane in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises,” channeling hip-hop icons Method Man and Busta Rhymes and R&B legend James Brown. He noted that he's a hip-hop fan and said, “I wanted to pay homage.”

After recent remarks that he’d love to take on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Hardy might not be betting on himself!

He raved of Holland, "I think Tom Holland's the best Spider-Man who has ever played. I’m really fond of him. I think he’s a great actor and a great kid — I mean, grown man now. I'm an old man. I’d like to work with him.”

Now if his Venom and Tom’s Spider-Man got into a fight, who would win?

Tom joked, “No, I’m too old for that. He'll know he'd been in a fight though."