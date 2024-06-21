Getty Images

Austin Butler is getting revved up for summer!

He’s riding the rough roads with Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer in “The Bikeriders,” which centers on a Midwestern motorcycle club that goes from being a safe haven for outsiders to being a place for sinister gang members.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert sat down with the cast to dish on the movie, doing their own motorcycle riding in it, and keeping it light between takes.

Tom is the leader of the gang, and Austin plays one of its members. Jodie is the woman trying to keep Austin on the morally straight road.

“I like to play,” Tom said of the environment on set. “[Austin’s] cheeky, too. Sometimes playing and being funny and messing around helps, as long as you get the work done.”

Austin grew up around motorcycles. He shared, “My dad and grandpa both have such love of motorcycles. It was cool to sort of connect to them.”

He spoke about the training to ride in a pack, which he had never done before. Austin explained, "We'd start by ourselves and try things out and see how tight you can make turns — how slow you can make a turn, how fast you can make a turn — and then get us into a pack and have somebody lead and just try to stay as close as you can."

Jodie was attracted to the film’s 1960s setting. She said, “It just has such an energy to it, you know, it’s so quintessentially American.”

When asked about what makes motorcycles so captivating, Tom reflected, "I think it's being able to be responsible enough to get on one and get off one unscathed."

He rides in real life, so he did "whatever I needed to" for the movie. Tom noted, "It's a beautiful thing but dangerous."