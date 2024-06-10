‘The Bikeriders’ Star Tom Hardy Takes On ‘Knives Out 3’ Rumors (Exclusive)

Tom Hardy is riding it out in his new film “The Bikeriders,” which tells the story of a midwestern motorcycle club’s evolution into a sinister gang and is based on 1967 photography book of the same name.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Tom, whose name has been linked to the upcoming “Knives Out 3” movie.

Looks like those are just rumors, though!

Setting the record straight, Tom said that rumors are “absolutely false.” He added, “First I heard of it was in Google.”

In “The Bikeriders,” Tom shares many scenes with co-star Austin Butler, since they play close friends.

Austin recently shared that Tom was the funniest guy on set. In response, Tom said, “Bless him.”

Tom raved about Austin, saying, “Austin’s funny… Austin’s a very quick, very astute, and clever individual and a beautiful talent, but he’s wickedly smart… He has the ability to do his work but also keep his ears and body open to what’s going on around him. He’s cheeky, too.”

Austin was one of the reasons that Tom joined the cast. He commented, “It is a quality piece. Jeff [Nichols]’s quality, Austin’s quality, Jodie [Comer], the team… Everybody’s quality. Michael Shannon. That’s going to pique my curiosity.”

In the film, Hardy plays “anti-hero” character Johnny. He said, “I always like a good character who’s, like, multifaceted, who has integrity and decency and is a good person, and at the same time is sowing the seeds of their own destruction.”

Though Tom rides bikes in real life, it was not easy to do for the movie, due to no ABS brakes! He elaborated, “There’s no grip on them, they’re slippery… It’s a beautiful thing, but dangerous.”